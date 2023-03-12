Reds beat AEK away as Panathinaikos returns to the top

Olympiakos recorded its first derby win of the season, beating AEK 3-1 away to bring the Yellows down from the top and let Panathinaikos, victorious at Atromitos on Sunday, finish first at the end of the regular season.

AEK suffered its first loss at its new ground, the “Agia Sophia OPAP Arena,” as the Reds overcame AEK’s dominance in the first half to score three times in the first 22 minutes of the second half, first through an Harold Moukoudi own goal and then via Cedric Bakambu and Sergi Canos.

When Olympiakos was left with 10 players, with the second booking of Pep Biel, AEK threw everything at the visitors, got one goal from Steven Zuber, but could not stage a full comeback.

This has allowed Panathinaikos to return to the top spot right at the end of the regular season, following its 2-0 win at Peristeri.

After a first half that was interrupted for more than 30 minutes due to a pitch invasion by the home fans and clashes with riot police, Greek striker Fotis Ioannidis made the difference for the Greens, first with a solo effort that stunned Atromitos keeper Andreas Gianniotis and then with a penalty kick that confirmed the visitors’ win.

Topping the table after the regular season, ahead of the 10-game playoffs in a round-robin system, is important for the Greens, as they have left AEK two points behind. Panathinaikos mathematically needs nine wins in these 10 to clinch its first title in 13 years.

PAOK finished fourth, with a 1-0 win at Volos through a Brandon Thomas goal.

Volos’ loss gave the chance to Aris to move above it, into the fifth spot, with a come-from behind 3-1 home win over PAS Giannina.

Panathinaikos is entering the playoffs with 61 points, AEK stayed on 59, Olympiakos reached 56, PAOK climbed to 54, Aris is on 40 and Volos on 39.

In other games on Sunday Levadiakos beat OFI 2-0, Ionikos downed Asteras Tripolis 1-0 and Panetolikos drew 1-1 with Lamia.

The seven-game playouts, after which the bottom two will be relegated will involve teams from the seventh to the 14 place in the regular season. They will start the process as follows: Panetolikos and Atromitos have 29 points, OFI is on 26, Asteras Tripolis stayed on 25, Ionikos reached 18 while Lamia and Levadiakos set out from 17 points.