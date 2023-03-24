Reds and Greens fail to match Euroleague opponents

The week after the Greek league derby, that saw Olympiakos edge out Panathinaikos away, ended in both of them losing easily in the Euroleague.

Olympiakos went down 90-75 at Partizan Belgrade on Friday to stay with 21 wins in 30 matches.

Playing without their coach, Giorgos Bartzokas who stayed in Athens due to the flu, Olympiakos played second fiddle throughout the game in Belgrade. This was consistent with some other recent games that revealed the Reds have somewhat lost their steam.

Shaquielle McKissic scored 21 points for the Reds and Moustapha Fall notched up 13.

Panathinaikos suffered its 20th reverse in 30 games on Thursday, this time at home to Barcelona. The Catalans won 88-74 at the Olympic Sports Hall to stake a claim for the top spot in the regular season.

The Greens started well, advancing 20-10, but Barcelona displayed their superiority in the rest of the game, while Panathinaikos missed Dwayne Bacon and Mateusz Ponitka badly.

Giorgos Papagiannis stood out from the hosts with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Marius Grigonis made 13 points.