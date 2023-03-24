Positive start for Greece against Gibraltar

Greece started off in the Euro 2024 qualifiers with victory in its easiest road game on Friday, beating Gibraltar 3-0 in Portugal.

Having been drawn in the same group as France and the Netherlands, Greece’s chances for one of the two qualifying spots are extremely limited, and it appears more likely the national team will have to fight for a place in the finals through the Nations League route this time next year.

Games against inferior quality teams such as Gibraltar have been tricky for Greece in the past, but the players of coach Gus Poyet left nothing to chance at Faro and made sure they had done the job from the first half, when they scored via Giorgos Masouras and Manolis Siopis.

Then early in the second half captain Tasos Bakasetas added a third goal, while the Greeks also hit the woodwork as many as three times in the game.

The most encouraging sign was that Greece improved as the game at Faro went on, showing the determination and the quality of the Greek national team.

Up next Greece will play a friendly game against Lithuania in Athens on Monday, while the following group games are scheduled for June.