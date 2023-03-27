EPO chief aims to bring elite refs to Greek soccer

The president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), Takis Baltakos, said on Monday that he will ask for UEFA’s assistance in bringing in elite and first-class referees for the remaining playoff matches of the Greek Superleague.

“Tomorrow I have an appointment in Geneva with UEFA for another reason and I am sure I will raise the issue so that help can be given to bring in elite or first-class referees,” said Baltakos after the conclusion of a four-hour meeting at the federation’s offices between EPO, Greek referees’ chief Steve Bennett and the major shareholders of the clubs.