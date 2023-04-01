Reds make a habit of beating the Greens

Olympiakos beat Panathinaikos for a 13th time in a row on Friday, as the Reds outplayed their Eternal Rival for the fifth time this season with an 81-73 result on Friday for the Euroleague.

Just like in their league encounter a few days ago, the two Greek giants produced a tight game that offered some quality basketball, with the Reds emerging victorious rather comfortably in the end.

Panathinaikos had the edge during the first half, after which it led by five (38-33), having even led by six earlier (22-16), while Olympiakos was unable to find the target from the 6.75-meter line.

However the third period turned things around in the hosts’ favor, with a partial 10-1 (43-39) and a 24-10 result for Q3.

The Greens did not surrender, and cut the distance to just one point in the fourth period, but could not go level things up. Olympiakos need not sweat in the end for its 23rd win in 32 games. Panathinaikos is on an 11-21 record.

Tarik Black was outstanding for the Piraeus team, scoring 21 points (7/8 two-pointers, 7/7 free throws), followed by Sasha Vezenko with 19.

Panathinaikos had Paris Lee make 15 points and Dwayne Bacon 14.