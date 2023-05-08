SPORTS

Impressive performances at the 2023 World Cheerleading Championships

[Shutterstock]

Greek teams and Greek pairs put in impressive performances at the 2023 World Cheerleading Championships held in Orlando in the United States. 

After winning first place in the 2022 European Championships, the Senior Cheer Jazz team was ranked fifth in the world at the 2023 World Cheerleading Championships. 

Fifth place in the world was also won by the pair Katerina Apostolatou and Nina Andreanidou in the Senior Double Cheer Freestyle Pom category. 

In the Senior Double Cheer Hip-Hop category, the pair of Evangelia Veneti and Evthalia Rontogianni came in ninth. 

The Cheerleading All Girls team came 10th.

Sports US

