Equestrian festival starts

The Athens Equestrian Festival 2023 will be held for the third consecutive year at the Olympic Equestrian Center in Markopoulo, East Attica, from Thursday to Sunday.

A total of 150 riders with 210 horses from 10 European countries will take part in this year’s edition, which includes four international competitions – the Longines EEF World Cup EEF Series Athens, a children’s race, a young horse race and a race for lower categories. The Nations Cup on Sunday is a qualifier for the southern region of the Longines EEF Series.

Other events for young and old friends of the sport will take place alongside the competitions, within the framework of the festival.

