Anna Korakaki wins gold in women’s 25m air pistol in European Games

Greek Olympic shooter Anna Korakaki won first place on Monday at the women’s 25m air pistol shooting sport event of the 3rd European Games in Poland.

Korakaki scored 27 from eight series in the sport’s final at the Wroclaw Shooting Centre to beat the 10m Olympic silver medallist Antoaneta Kostadinova of Bulgaria by one.

Germany’s Doreen Vennekamp completed the top three with 18 from six series.

The Games are being held from 21 June to 2 July in Krakow and Malopolska.