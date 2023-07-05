Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win

Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday and move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set and Sakkari’s flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption in the first set and another in the second to turn the match around.

The Ukrainian earned her first win over her opponent at the third attempt.

Sakkari made a flawless start and bagged two breaks to move 5-0 up with Kostyuk’s error count rising sharply, but the 28th-ranked Ukrainian got some respite when rain stopped play.

Sakkari initially looked undisturbed by the rain suspension, taking the first set soon after the restart.

Kostyuk, however, turned the tables in the second set with aggressive play that forced Sakkari into more unforced errors.

She broke the Greek twice to go 5-3 up before forcing a decider.

Sakkari was wilting and Kostyuk earned nine consecutive games en route to a 5-1 lead and sealed victory on her first match point.

[Reuters]