SPORTS

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win

Kostyuk stuns eighth seed Sakkari with comeback win
Greece's Maria Sakkari in action during her first round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
Karolos Grohmann

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk battled back from a set down and dealt with three rain interruptions to beat eighth seed Maria Sakkari 0-6 7-5 6-2 on Wednesday and move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 21-year-old had looked out for the count after the first set and Sakkari’s flawless power game but recovered after a lengthy rain interruption in the first set and another in the second to turn the match around.

The Ukrainian earned her first win over her opponent at the third attempt.

Sakkari made a flawless start and bagged two breaks to move 5-0 up with Kostyuk’s error count rising sharply, but the 28th-ranked Ukrainian got some respite when rain stopped play.

Sakkari initially looked undisturbed by the rain suspension, taking the first set soon after the restart.

Kostyuk, however, turned the tables in the second set with aggressive play that forced Sakkari into more unforced errors.

She broke the Greek twice to go 5-3 up before forcing a decider.

Sakkari was wilting and Kostyuk earned nine consecutive games en route to a 5-1 lead and sealed victory on her first match point.

[Reuters]

Tennis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, ‘late’ matches for Alcaraz mauling
SPORTS

Tsitsipas blames nap, sleeping pills, ‘late’ matches for Alcaraz mauling

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers
SPORTS

Tsitsipas, Alcaraz soar at French Open, Djokovic row simmers

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid
SPORTS

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez at Madrid Open
SPORTS

Tsitsipas outlasts Baez at Madrid Open

Tsitsipas says ‘focus and relaxation’ key to improved serve after win over Thiem
SPORTS

Tsitsipas says ‘focus and relaxation’ key to improved serve after win over Thiem

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to clinch back-to-back Barcelona titles
SPORTS

Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to clinch back-to-back Barcelona titles