Referee safety in Greece ‘a problem,’ UEFA president says

[AP]

In response to a request by the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) for elite referees to officiate derby matches of the Greek soccer Super League, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin stressed that their safety in Greece “is a problem.”

Ceferin said that it is unacceptable to threaten referees and that the decision that had been taken to not send Elite and Category 1 referees is linked to such events. 

EPO has published the letter of the UEFA president on its website, which was also sent to Deputy Minister of Sport Giannis Vroutsis and to Super League President Vangelis Marinakis.

Ceferin said a later decision will be taken in consultation with UEFA’s chief referee Roberto Rosetti. 

