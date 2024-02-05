Soccer stadiums ready for action; cameras are not

This marks the final week before the anticipated return to normalcy for Greek soccer. Following a two-month security ban on supporters at Super League 1 (SL1) matches, the nation’s top division for soccer, gates are poised to reopen, with optimism that the new regulations against sports-related violence will instill order.

Will there be any substantial changes, especially considering that the majority of key measures mandated by the government will be gradually implemented? What was the purpose of the two-month hiatus from the stands?

It is evident that this was a spontaneous – and perhaps inevitable – response to control and diffuse the situation, allowing a calm prioritization of the reforms outlined in the bill passed last Wednesday.

“When we decided to keep the stadiums closed until February 12, the debate centered on the balance between security and a temporary suspension of stadium operations with fans. Ultimately, security took precedence,” said Sports Minister Giannis Vroutsis during the pre-vote discussion.

Starting from the upcoming season, all matters related to stadium security will be part of the assessment for a team’s licensing ahead of each season

However, until crowds enter the stadiums under the new regime, involving high-resolution cameras monitoring both interior and exterior areas and the use of a state-run digital identification app on fans’ cell phones for purchasing tickets, entry to the stadium will largely remain unchanged.

For instance, the derby between PAOK and Olympiakos for the 23rd matchday on Sunday, February 18, as well as the semifinal matches of the Greek Cup, will proceed with the sole measure of stricter sanctions imposed immediately by the Permanent Committee for Combating Violence (DEAB), which now possesses expanded competence.

According to the government’s time line, the stadiums will open on February 13, and the provisions for the new cameras will take effect on March 6, just before the start of the playoffs and playouts of SL1 on March 9-10. Meanwhile, the app-based ticket identification system is scheduled to be introduced on April 9, following the conclusion of the first round of the SL1 playoffs on April 7.

What the inspectors found

The necessary improvements to infrastructure regarding the cameras will be implemented after fans return to the stadiums. Last week, inspections were completed by the technical teams of the three involved ministries (Sports, Citizen Protection and Digital Governance) at the 14 stadiums of SL1.

Apart from AEK Athens’ OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfeia, which meets all specifications with approximately 200 high-resolution cameras, all other stadiums will undergo interventions, varying in scale, to meet the required standards. At the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, used by Olympiakos, the number of modern technology cameras will almost double from 55 to 100. However, Panathinaikos’ Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium in the center of Athens, as well as PAOK’s Toumba and Aris’ Kleanthis Vikelidis stadiums in Thessaloniki pose challenges due to their age, and both in terms of the number of cameras and the spatial adjustments needed for their placement.

Complete replacement of old cameras with new ones will occur at other, smaller stadiums. Most soccer clubs, which are held responsible for the expenses, have already placed their orders. If, for any reason, the work is not completed by March 6, then those teams will play their home matches behind closed doors.

The five zones

The objective is to eliminate or minimize the “blind spots” of fan presence at stadiums. Kathimerini understands that, in collaboration with the Hellenic Police (ELAS), five main zones have been defined where cameras will record the movements of spectators until the end of the match and their departure. These are: a) at the entrance, b) at the ticket check, where spectators will be asked not to cover their facial features with glasses, hats or caps, c) on the route to the gate, d) at the entrance of the gate and during fans’ stay there, and e) in common areas (restrooms, kiosks, shops etc).

Furthermore, cameras will cover the press box, television crew areas, disembarkation points for team and referee missions, corridors leading to players’ and referees’ dressing rooms, and the tunnel.

It is crucial to emphasize that, even under the previous system, all cameras were linked to the control room, operated solely by the police – a practice that will of course continue. Additionally, starting from the upcoming season, all matters related to stadium security will be part of the assessment for a team’s licensing ahead of each season.

The initial regulations coming into effect from February 13 will be related to penalties, which will now be imposed on teams by DEAB. From now on, for a fan throwing objects that can cause bodily harm, especially fireworks, firecrackers and flares, the team will receive the punishment of playing behind closed doors for one match. The same penalty is outlined if anyone illegally accesses the playing field or dressing rooms, causing a temporary interruption of the match, and three matches if the interruption results in the end of the match.

These penalties will be doubled for throwing objects or illegal entry into the stadium when the electronic ticketing system is found to operate improperly. The fines that DEAB can impose on soccer clubs, as well as on club officials for inflammatory and offensive statements, or for banners featuring political, religious, racist or sexist content, range from 10,000 euros to 1 million euros. In particularly serious cases, there is even the possibility of revoking a club’s official license.

Reactions

This issue has triggered reactions from both the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) and SL1, as they believe that the transformation of DEAB from an advisory to an executive body violates the autonomy of Greek soccer. According to their perspective, there is a risk of FIFA intervention and punishment for Greek soccer, as world soccer’s governing body recognizes penalties imposed solely by the national soccer federation of each country.

DEAB will undergo restructuring in its personnel in the coming days with new hires, and during this period, training of its observers is already under way with the participation of SL1. The aim is to compile reports and impose administrative penalties that will not conflict with those of soccer’s judicial bodies, to avoid interference in the processes and potential involvement of supra-national federations.

Before hi-tech security cameras track every movement in Greek stadiums, before fans gain entry using their mobile phones and digital tickets, and prior to the ultras in the stands registering with a singular organized fan club, a sequence of crucial games will be taking place under the previous rules. It will be a period where everyone will be judged, but in reality, it is a period that should not even exist.