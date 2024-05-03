SPORTS SOCCER

Olympiakos outclasses Aston Villa, winning 4-2 away

Olympiakos outclasses Aston Villa, winning 4-2 away
[Intime]

Olympiakos scored one of its most famous victories in its 99-year history, beating Aston Villa 4-2 in Birmingham to get to within one step from its first ever European final.

The Reds outclassed their Premier League host with their efficiency in attack and defense, and have a two-goal cushion for the return leg next Thursday at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, with the tickets already sold down to the last one.

The Greeks went ahead 2-0 in the first-half-hour through a brace by Ayoub El Kaabi, stunning their host at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins pulled one back for the English team in the time added-on to the first half, reviving Aston Villa’s hopes.

That was compounded by an equalizer early in the second half through a Moussa Diaby goal, leaving Villa with 38 minutes to seek a winning goal.

Instead, Olympiakos responded earning a penalty kick for a handball, that El Kaabi converted on the 56th minute to complete his hat trick.

Adding insult to injury, Olympiakos found a fourth goal on the 67th via Santiago Hezze, to silence the home crowd and make the 2,000 Greek at the stands party.

Villa did earn a penalty of its own, but Douglas Luiz missed the target from the spot with six minutes left on the clock.

Soccer Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PAOK clips AEK’s wings, sets up hot title race
SOCCER

PAOK clips AEK’s wings, sets up hot title race

AEK is two wins away from the title
SOCCER

AEK is two wins away from the title

Reds’ U19 team wins European Youth League
SOCCER

Reds’ U19 team wins European Youth League

Olympiakos beats PAOK, as AEK and Panathinaikos win away
SOCCER

Olympiakos beats PAOK, as AEK and Panathinaikos win away

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out
SOCCER

Olympiakos reaches its first European semifinal, as PAOK crashes out

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs
SOCCER

AEK and Panathinaikos win, Panetolikos triumphs