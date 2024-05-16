It is now PAOK’s title to win or lose

AEK lost at Olympiakos on Wednesday, allowing PAOK to go top of the Super League table with its win over Panathinaikos, with one round of games left to play.

PAOK is now the favorite to win the title, as it just needs victory in the league’s final game on Sunday at crosstown rival Aris.

On Wednesday PAOK thrashed visiting Panathinaikos 4-1 in Thessaloniki to go two points clear at the top of the table. Two goals by Andrija Zivkovic and one each by Taison and Adelino Vieirinha gave PAOK three precious points at Toumba. Alexander Jeremejeff had scored the Greens’ consolation.

At the same time Olympiakos sank AEK’s hopes for back-to-back titles with its 2-0 triumph at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus. Both goals came in the second half by Andre Horta. The result has brought Olympiakos up to third, above Panathinaikos.

In the day’s other game, Aris won 4-2 at Lamia.

PAOK is now on 77 points, AEK has 75, Olympiakos reached 73, Panathinaikos stayed on 71, Aris climbed to 55 and Lamia is on 35.

On Sunday the curtain will close with AEK hosting Lamia, Panathinaikos facing Olympiakos and PAOK visiting Aris, needing victory to win its first league title since 2024. If it draws and AEK beats Lamia, AEK clinches the title on superior head-to-head record.