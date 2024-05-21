SPORTS

Turkish soccer player on Greek team causes reactions with post

Turkish soccer player on Greek team causes reactions with post

The career of Turkish defender Samet Akaydin at Panathinaikos is reportedly most likely coming to an end over a post on his Instagram account Sunday to celebrate “Ataturk Memorial Day and Youth and Sports Day,” which is linked with the genocide of some 350,000 Pontic Greece in the early 20th century in Turkey.

The soccer player was asked by the club to take down the post, but he reportedly refused to do so and was subsequently ruled out of Panathinaikos’ clash on Sunday with crosstown rivals Olympiakos.

The last match he played for the Greens was on April 24 against AEK Athens at the OPAP Arena, and it was probably the last.

Soccer Turkey Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mother accuses 16-year-old daughter of domestic violence in Corfu island
NEWS

Mother accuses 16-year-old daughter of domestic violence in Corfu island

Over 3.5 million people in Greece use TikTok
NEWS

Over 3.5 million people in Greece use TikTok

Staph found in school meals linked to mass food poisoning
NEWS

Staph found in school meals linked to mass food poisoning

Trial of nine Egyptian nationals in relation to deadly Pylos shipwreck to start Tuesday
NEWS

Trial of nine Egyptian nationals in relation to deadly Pylos shipwreck to start Tuesday

Greek diplomats in London rack up £1.6 mln in unpaid congestion charge fees
NEWS

Greek diplomats in London rack up £1.6 mln in unpaid congestion charge fees

Minor with loaded revolver arrested in Athens
NEWS

Minor with loaded revolver arrested in Athens