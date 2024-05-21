Turkish soccer player on Greek team causes reactions with post

The career of Turkish defender Samet Akaydin at Panathinaikos is reportedly most likely coming to an end over a post on his Instagram account Sunday to celebrate “Ataturk Memorial Day and Youth and Sports Day,” which is linked with the genocide of some 350,000 Pontic Greece in the early 20th century in Turkey.

The soccer player was asked by the club to take down the post, but he reportedly refused to do so and was subsequently ruled out of Panathinaikos’ clash on Sunday with crosstown rivals Olympiakos.

The last match he played for the Greens was on April 24 against AEK Athens at the OPAP Arena, and it was probably the last.