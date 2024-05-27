Tsitsipas eases into French Open second round

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his first round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. [Lisi Niesner/Reuters]

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his French Open campaign with a no-nonsense 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-1 victory over Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics on Monday.

The ninth-seeded Greek, who won the Monte Carlos Masters this year, showed his range of qualities on clay to set up a second-round meeting with German Daniel Altmaier.

Sporting a black and yellow outfit, Tsitsipas ended his opponent’s resistance in a one-sided third set.

The 25-year-old wrapped up victory when Fucsovics sent a return wide under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

[Reuters]