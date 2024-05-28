Patra to host World Senior Muaythai Championship from June 1 to 10

The World Senior Muaythai Championship 2024 will be held in Patra, Greece’s third-largest city, from June 1 to 10.

The championship is organized by the Panhellenic Muaythai Federation (PMF) and will take place at the indoor gym EAK Patras “Dimitrios Tofalos.” The federation expects thousands of spectators to attend the event.

Mr Ioannis Papadopoulos, President of The PMF, stated this is the most important event for Myaithai worldwide, adding that he looks forward to the opening ceremony.