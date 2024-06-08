Reds win again to edge closer to title

Olympiakos has beaten Panathinaikos for a second time in 48 hours, this time in Piraeus on Friday night, to get to within one victory from clinching the Basket League title.

The Reds won 92-86 in an unusually high-scoring game for the best-of-five championship series and have a 2-0 lead over the Euroleague champion.

Panathinaikos was on top almost throughout the first half, that finished 39-38 in its favor, having led by up to eight points (36-28).

However in the third period Olympiakos was completely dominant. Pushed on by 14,000 fans at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, the Reds reversed the situation in their favor and advanced by 14 (60-46).

Just like at home two nights earlier, Panathinaikos played catch-up and reduced its arrears in the final minutes, but once again Olympiakos would not be denied and won Game 2 by six points.

Notably Panathinaikos coach Ergin Ataman was ejected with two technical fouls, the same as in Game 1 of the series.

Nigel Williams Goss made 19 points for the winners and Nikola Milutinov added 17, plus nine rebounds, but the game’s top scorer was Panathinaikos’ Mathias Lessort with 21 points.

Game 3 will take place on Monday at the Olympic Sports Hall.