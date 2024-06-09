Tentoglou wins another long jump gold at European championships

Miltos Tentoglou secured another gold medal in the long jump at the European Athletics Championships held in Rome on Saturday.

He achieved a distance of 8.65m twice, establishing a new personal best. This mark also stood as the world’s leading performance of the year and set a championship record.

This victory marked the Greek champion’s sixth gold medal in European Championships, comprising three outdoor and three indoor events.

In his initial jump, Tentoglou landed at 8.42m, marking the year’s best performance globally.

His second attempt was deemed invalid, while he recorded a distance of 8.49m on his third attempt, despite jumping from behind the line.

Tentoglou achieved 8.45m in his fourth jump, before his concluding flourish, twice beating his previous personal best of 8.60m set in 2021.

The distance was just one centimeter shy of the Greek national record of 8.66m, held by Louis Tsatoumas since 2007.