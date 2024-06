Panathinaikos has named Diego Alonso as the soccer team’s new manager.

The 49-year-old Uruguayan signed a two-year contract with the option to extend it for a third year.

His annual salary will be a little over €2 million.

In December 2021, he was appointed to manage the Uruguay national side, coaching them in the 2022 World Cup. In October 2023, he signed for Sevilla but was sacked two months later.