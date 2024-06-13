SPORTS BASKETBALL

Greens turn things around with win at Piraeus

Jerian Grant's block at a Kostas Papanikolaou shot was crucial in the last few minutes [Intime].

Panathinaikos canceled out its home loss in Game 1 as on Wednesday it managed to beat Olympiakos in Piraeus, in Game 4 of the Basket League finals, snatch back the home advantage and take the best-of-five series to a fifth game that it will host on Friday.

The game at the Peace and Friendship Stadium was the best of the series to date, with the Greens emerging victorious with an 88-85 score to deny the Reds victory that would have seen them clinch their third league title in a row.

Olympiakos was the better team in the first half, advancing by up to 11 points (42-31), but a long-distance triple by Jerian Grant just before half-time slashed the visitors’ deficit from 10 to seven points (51-44) signaling the European champion’s comeback.

In the second half Olympiakos wasted several shots and free throws, Panathinaikos improved its rebounds and overall defense and turned things around to lead even by eight points (81-73).

The Greens held on for this victory that not only made the score 2-2 but also makes them favorites for the title given the home advantage it will enjoy and the momentum after returning from 2-0 down.

Kendrick Nunn was the top scorer on Wednesday with 25 points, but Grant was also instrumental with his 15 points, as many as Mathias Lessort. Giannoulis Larentzakis made 13 points for Olympiakos.

Whoever wins on Friday will lift the league trophy.

