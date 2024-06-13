SPORTS

Karalis wins silver in pole vault at European championships

[Reuters]

Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis bagged a silver medal in pole vault at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, clearing 5.87 meters, on Wednesday night.

This was a new personal record for 24-year-old Karalis, whose great performance was only surpassed by world-record holder Armand Duplantis. The Swedish pole vaulter won the gold medal comfortably with a jump of 6.10m, while Turkish Ersu Sasma came in third with 5.82m. 

This was Karalis’ first medal in an outdoor championship. After the event the Greek athlete celebrated with his coaching team and family.

Track & Field

