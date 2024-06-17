SPORTS

Ivan Jovanovic appointed new coach of Greek national soccer team

[InTime News]

Serbian soccer coach Ivan Jovanovic will be helming Greece’s national team after reaching an agreement with the Hellenic Soccer Federation, it was reported on Monday.

The former coach of Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos has been without a team since leaving the Greek club in December. During his tenure with the “greens,” he led them to the Greek Cup.

Jovanovic has also coached Niki Volos and Iraklis in Greece, APOEL in Cyprus, Al Nasr in the UAE and the national squad of the UAE.

The 61-year-old former player was chosen to lead the Greek national team to the World Cup 2026, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

