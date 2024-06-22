Hapoel extends contract for Greek coach Dedas

Israeli basketball EuroCup side Hapoel Tel Aviv announced on Thursday the extension of head coach Stefanos Dedas’ contract for the upcoming season.

The 42-year-old Greek was appointed in mid-April this year, replacing Danny Franco, who had been dismissed earlier that month.

Dedas led Hapoel to the Israeli Super League playoff final series, where they lost to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the decisive Game 3 on Monday.

“I am proud to remain part of the Hapoel Tel Aviv family,” Dedas said. “We started to build something big together, and now is the time for all of us to continue working to fulfill the dreams of the management and the fans.”

Hapoel’s General Manager George Hinas, also a Greek, said, “Dedas’ connection to the club and his basketball philosophy will help us achieve our many goals for the coming season, which is expected to be very challenging.”

Dedas’ coaching career spans roles as both head coach and assistant coach, primarily with Greek, Turkish, and Russian teams. Additionally, he served as an assistant to head coach Jure Zdovc for the Slovenian national team.

Between 2019 and 2021, Dedas coached the Israeli Champions League team Hapoel Holon.

[Xinhua]