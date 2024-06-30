Olympic basketabll ticket up for grabs

The Greek national basketball team’s aspiration to qualify for a place at the Paris Olympics gets under way this week at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Athens, which will host the 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament, one of the sport’s most important international events.

Greece will battle with Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, New Zealand and Slovenia for a ticket to the French capital in a series of games that will last until July 7. Greece’s first match will be on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic.

ERT will broadcast all matches live through ERT1 and ERT3 channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on ERTFLIX.