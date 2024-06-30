SPORTS

Olympic basketabll ticket up for grabs

Olympic basketabll ticket up for grabs
[AMNA]

The Greek national basketball team’s aspiration to qualify for a place at the Paris Olympics gets under way this week at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in Athens, which will host the 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournament, one of the sport’s most important international events.

Greece will battle with Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, New Zealand and Slovenia for a ticket to the French capital in a series of games that will last until July 7. Greece’s first match will be on Wednesday against the Dominican Republic.

ERT will broadcast all matches live through ERT1 and ERT3 channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on ERTFLIX.

Olympics Basketball

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece beats Montenegro 86-57 in Acropolis basketball tournament opener
SPORTS

Greece beats Montenegro 86-57 in Acropolis basketball tournament opener

Hapoel extends contract for Greek coach Dedas
BASKETBALL

Hapoel extends contract for Greek coach Dedas

Greens bounce back to add the Greek title to the European crown
BASKETBALL

Greens bounce back to add the Greek title to the European crown

Greens turn things around with win at Piraeus
BASKETBALL

Greens turn things around with win at Piraeus

Greens stay alive in the finals
BASKETBALL

Greens stay alive in the finals

Reds win again to edge closer to title
BASKETBALL

Reds win again to edge closer to title