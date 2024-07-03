FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish FM calls German authorities ‘xenophobic’ over reaction to player’s nationalist salute

Turkish FM calls German authorities ‘xenophobic’ over reaction to player’s nationalist salute
[Associated Press]

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday regarding UEFA’s disciplinary investigation against Turkish footballer Merih Demiral, who made a gesture associated with the ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves group during the Euro 2024 match against Austria on Tuesday.

In its statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the investigation “unacceptable” and labeled the reaction of German authorities as “xenophobic.”

“It is unacceptable that UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation against our player Merih Demiral,” the announcement stated.

Furthermore, the ministry cited a 2023 report by German authorities, which stated that not every person who makes the Gray Wolves gesture can be classified as a far-right extremist.

“While the Gray Wolves gesture is not prohibited in Germany, the reactions towards Mr. Demiral from the German authorities indicate xenophobia,” it stated, dismissing the reactions as “politically motivated.”

Earlier on Wednesday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser declared that “symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums” and called on UEFA to “investigate the case and consider sanctions.”

Turkey Soccer Germany

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ethnic Greek imprisoned in Albania hopes his election to European Parliament will boost rule of law
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Ethnic Greek imprisoned in Albania hopes his election to European Parliament will boost rule of law

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek Foreign Minister says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war, Greek Foreign Minister says

Europe’s cybersecurity chief says disruptive attacks have doubled recently, sees Russia behind many
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Europe’s cybersecurity chief says disruptive attacks have doubled recently, sees Russia behind many

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM on North Macedonia: ‘Getting closer to Europe means respecting the European acquis’

German Christian Democrat delegation meets ND officials for parliamentary exchange ahead of Euro elections
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

German Christian Democrat delegation meets ND officials for parliamentary exchange ahead of Euro elections

Dendias: After Red Sea mission, Greece seeks key role in EU defense
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Dendias: After Red Sea mission, Greece seeks key role in EU defense