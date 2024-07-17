Mitsotakis to attend Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Kathimerini has learned. This will mark the first time a Greek prime minister attends the Games’ opening ceremony since the Athens 2004 event.

According to reports, around 120 world leaders are expected to attend the ceremony.

Instead of a traditional opening ceremony in a stadium, France has planned a river parade along 6 km (4 miles) of the River Seine, ending at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the Seine, while a global audience tunes in on television.

Conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the threat of an attack, have prompted the French government to raise its security alert to its highest level this year. [Kathimerini, Reuters]