FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis to attend Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Mitsotakis to attend Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, Kathimerini has learned. This will mark the first time a Greek prime minister attends the Games’ opening ceremony since the Athens 2004 event.

According to reports, around 120 world leaders are expected to attend the ceremony. 

Instead of a traditional opening ceremony in a stadium, France has planned a river parade along 6 km (4 miles) of the River Seine, ending at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the Seine, while a global audience tunes in on television.

Conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the threat of an attack, have prompted the French government to raise its security alert to its highest level this year. [Kathimerini, Reuters]

Olympics Politics France

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Here’s why the Olympics have a French connection (and it ain’t just Paris 2024)
SPORTS

Here’s why the Olympics have a French connection (and it ain’t just Paris 2024)

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France
SPORTS

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

Olympic flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security
NEWS

Olympic flame arrives in Marseille amid tight security

From Marseille to Mont-Blanc: The journey of the Olympic torch to Paris
SPORTS

From Marseille to Mont-Blanc: The journey of the Olympic torch to Paris

Paris organizers receive Olympic flame in Athens ahead of relay
NEWS

Paris organizers receive Olympic flame in Athens ahead of relay

Dendias: Greece will lend air defense system to France if written request is made
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Dendias: Greece will lend air defense system to France if written request is made