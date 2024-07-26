SPORTS

Greek team parades along Seine during Olympic games opening ceremony

[Reuters]

The Greek Olympic team, as is customary, led the parade along the Seine River in the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday.

It is the first-ever parade held on the water, with each team having its own boat that follows a 6-kilometer route along the Seine.

Following the boat carrying the Greek delegation was the refugee team, which in Paris consists of 37 members. The remaining delegations followed in alphabetical order.

The flag bearers for the Greek team in the opening ceremony were basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo and race walker Antigoni Ntrismpioti.

“Opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games with Greece first,” wrote the Hellenic Olympic Committee on X.

 

 

Approximately 300,000 spectators filled the stands set up along the riverbanks, with the iconic Eiffel Tower as the backdrop.

The ceremony will last three and a half hours, during which about 7,000 athletes will parade aboard a total of 94 boats. Performances and events on floating platforms and monuments will accompany the grand ceremony.

