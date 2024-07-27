Flag bearer Antetokounmpo: ‘My greatest honor’

Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the two flag bearers for the Greek team in the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on Friday night, has shared a photograph of him at the event, describing it as “my greatest honor.”

The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) Most Valuable Player and 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks added icons of two Greek flags and an evil eye charm – believed to bring good luck – to his post on X.

The Greek team’s other flag bearer was race walker Antigoni Ntrismpioti.

On the first official day of the Games, Antetokounmpo and Greece will face Canada, which has a talented roster featuring NBA champion Jamal Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Η μεγαλύτερη τιμή 🇬🇷🇬🇷🧿 pic.twitter.com/xHAWs5SI8i — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 26, 2024