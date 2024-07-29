Dimitris Deligiannis’ boat bullets to victory at the Aegean Rally

The Bullet boat, skippered by Dimitris Deligiannis and Simos Kambouridis, claimed victory in the Performance category at the 61st Aegean Rally, securing the trophy with an impressive performance in the final race on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the Afroditi-Solaris, helmed by Vassilis Miliotis, took first place in the Sports category. The race was organized once again by the Hellenic Offshore Sailing Club (HORC) in collaboration with the Hellenic Navy.

The fourth race, which covered a distance of 95 nautical miles from Syros to Sounio, was one of the fastest, most exciting, and demanding segments of the rally.

“We are thrilled and vindicated by our effort and victory,” said Bullet skipper Dimitris Deligiannis. “It was our primary goal, and that’s why we returned to the Rally. We faced a tough challenge from the well-organized Turkish team of Orient Express VI. The key to our success was our superior knowledge of the Aegean Sea compared to our rivals. We avoided the pitfalls in the final race, our strategy paid off, and we won.” This marks the first title for Bullet since 2015, with Deligiannis and Kambouridis leading the boat to victory.

This win marks the seventh overall title for the champions, who made their return to the Aegean Rally after their last appearance in the summer of 2020. “After nine years, we’ve succeeded. The Aegean Sea ultimately determines the winners. If it doesn’t want you to win, you won’t. After three unsuccessful attempts in 2018, 2019, and 2020, we achieved our goal of securing the title. The competition with Orient Express VI was fierce, and the title was decided in the final 11 miles of the fourth race,” commented Deligiannis, beaming with satisfaction.

The awards ceremony for the 61st Aegean Rally winners will be held on Monday evening at 9 p.m. at the Aegean Maritime Administration in Piraeus.