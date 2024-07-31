SPORTS

Santorini to host sporting event

Santorini Experience, the islands’ top sports tourism event, returns for its seventh outing from October 3 to 6, attracting both professional and amateur athletes from all over the world.

The event includes running and open-water swimming races against the enchanting backdrops of Oia, Imerovigli, Fira and the caldera.

There will be trail running races of 15, 10 and 5 kilometers with views of the caldera. The races will start in Oia and finish at the old port of Fira. They will also include a unique 2.4 km open-water swimming route that begins at the volcano and ends at Oia, passing through the settlements of Imerovigli and Firostefani.   

Sports

