SPORTS

Tsitsipas beats Baez to reach quarter finals of Olympic tournament

Tsitsipas beats Baez to reach quarter finals of Olympic tournament
[AP]

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the Olympic tennis tournament.

After a closely contested first set, Tsitsipas took control in the second set, dominating with his serve.

In the quarterfinals, the Greek champion will face Seriba’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated Dominik Koepfer of Germany 7-5, 6-3.

This will be Tsitsipas’ first appearance in the quarterfinals of an Olympic tournament.

Tennis Olympics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsitsipas, Sakkari and men’s water polo highlight Greece’s day two at Olympics
SPORTS

Tsitsipas, Sakkari and men’s water polo highlight Greece’s day two at Olympics

Greek hoopsters are bettered by Spain in crucial game
OLYMPICS

Greek hoopsters are bettered by Spain in crucial game

Christou finishes 4th in 100 backstroke
OLYMPIC GAMES

Christou finishes 4th in 100 backstroke

The unseen challenges of competition
SPORTS

The unseen challenges of competition

Athens 2004 Olympics opening ceremony remains unparalleled, Mitsotakis says
POLITICS

Athens 2004 Olympics opening ceremony remains unparalleled, Mitsotakis says

Greece’s valiant effort not enough as Canada prevails 86-79
OLYMPIC GAMES

Greece’s valiant effort not enough as Canada prevails 86-79