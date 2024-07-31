Tsitsipas beats Baez to reach quarter finals of Olympic tournament

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-1 in the round of 16 at the Olympic tennis tournament.

After a closely contested first set, Tsitsipas took control in the second set, dominating with his serve.

In the quarterfinals, the Greek champion will face Seriba’s Novak Djokovic, who defeated Dominik Koepfer of Germany 7-5, 6-3.

This will be Tsitsipas’ first appearance in the quarterfinals of an Olympic tournament.