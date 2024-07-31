Judoka Thodoris Tselidis wins Greece’s first medal at Paris Olympics

Thodoris Tselidis won the bronze medal in the men’s -90kg weight class on Wednesday, Greece’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old Greek judoka defeated Tristani Mosakhlishvili of Spain in the fight for third place.

Tselidis started strong, taking an early 1-0 lead that he maintained throughout the match.

This was Greece’s first Olympic medal in judo since 2012, when Ilias Iliadis won a bronze medal at the London Olympics.