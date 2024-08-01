PAOK wins in Bosnia to set up clash with Malmoe

PAOK has reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a second win over Borac Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The Greek champion won 1-0 in Bosnia in the return leg, after winning 3-2 in Thessaloniki last week, for a 4-2 aggregate score.

The Black-and-Whites were the better and definitely the more threatening of the teams at the game on Wednesday, and were unlucky to hit the goal frame after 14 minutes with Kostas Koulierakis.

Before long, though, the Greeks found the target, as a great team effort from the left with Tyson and Magomed Ozdoev ended up at Thomas Murg’s feet. The Austrian unleashed a shot that found the back of the net for the game’s only goal, on the 25th minute.

This pair of victories is also a decent boost for Greek soccer’s position on the UEFA chart.

PAOK will now face Swedish champion Malmoe for a place in the playoffs of the Champions League, starting on August 6.

On Thursday two more Greek teams play in Europe, with Panathinaikos defending it 2-1 advantage from Athens over Botev Plovdiv in the Europa League, and AEK visiting Inter Club d’ Escaldes in Andorra having won 4-3 in Athens for the Conference League.