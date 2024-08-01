SPORTS SOCCER

PAOK wins in Bosnia to set up clash with Malmoe

PAOK wins in Bosnia to set up clash with Malmoe
[Intime]

PAOK has reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League after a second win over Borac Banja Luka on Wednesday.

The Greek champion won 1-0 in Bosnia in the return leg, after winning 3-2 in Thessaloniki last week, for a 4-2 aggregate score. 

The Black-and-Whites were the better and definitely the more threatening of the teams at the game on Wednesday, and were unlucky to hit the goal frame after 14 minutes with Kostas Koulierakis.

Before long, though, the Greeks found the target, as a great team effort from the left with Tyson and Magomed Ozdoev ended up at Thomas Murg’s feet. The Austrian unleashed a shot that found the back of the net for the game’s only goal, on the 25th minute. 

This pair of victories is also a decent boost for Greek soccer’s position on the UEFA chart.

PAOK will now face Swedish champion Malmoe for a place in the playoffs of the Champions League, starting on August 6.

On Thursday two more Greek teams play in Europe, with Panathinaikos defending it 2-1 advantage from Athens over Botev Plovdiv in the Europa League, and AEK visiting Inter Club d’ Escaldes in Andorra having won 4-3 in Athens for the Conference League.

Soccer Panathinaikos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Narrow wins in Europe for PAOK, AEK and Panathinaikos
SOCCER

Narrow wins in Europe for PAOK, AEK and Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos names Diego Alonso as new manager
SPORTS

Panathinaikos names Diego Alonso as new manager

Greens win the Greek Cup with a buzzer-beating shot
SOCCER

Greens win the Greek Cup with a buzzer-beating shot

PAOK wins the most dramatic Super League championship
SOCCER

PAOK wins the most dramatic Super League championship

Terim out: Panathinaikos urgently sacks legendary Turkish manager
SOCCER

Terim out: Panathinaikos urgently sacks legendary Turkish manager

It is now PAOK’s title to win or lose
SOCCER

It is now PAOK’s title to win or lose