Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece in action at the Paris 2024 Olympics [Yara Nardi/Reuters]

Stefanos Ntouskos secured a spot in the men’s single sculls final of the Olympic Games, finishing third in the 2nd semi-final series.

The 27-year-old Greek Olympian covered the two kilometers of the race in 6 minutes, 40 seconds and 78 centimeters, behind the German gold medalist, Oliver Zeidler – who set an Olympic record – and the Belarusian silver medalist, Yauhen Zhalaty.

The final will take place at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday.