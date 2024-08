Greece's Dimitrios Skoumpakis and United States' Max Irving battle for the ball during a men's water polo Group A preliminary match between Greece and the United States, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Thursday, in Saint-Denis, France. [Luca Bruno/AP]

Greece’s men’s water polo team secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating the USA 13-11, marking their third consecutive win in Group A.

The Greek team now face two important matches, starting with the one against world champions Croatia on Saturday (at 13.05 French time), followed by Italy on August 5.