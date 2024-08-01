Ivan Jovanovic announced as new coach of Greek national soccer team

Jovanovic, the former coach of Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, will lead the national team’s effort to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Serbian coach had agreed with the Greek Soccer Federation in June.

This is Jovanovic’s second time managing a national team in his career. However, his agreement with the United Arab Emirates in December 2019 ended after a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the UAE team not having played a single match under his guidance.

Last December, he was replaced by Fatih Terim at the helm of Panathinaikos, having led the team to a Greek Cup win in the 2021-2022 season and a second-place finish in the 2022-2023 season.