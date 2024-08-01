SPORTS

Ivan Jovanovic announced as new coach of Greek national soccer team

Ivan Jovanovic announced as new coach of Greek national soccer team
[InTime News]

The Greek Soccer Federation (EPO) officially announced Ivan Jovanovic as the new head coach of the national team.

Jovanovic, the former coach of Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, will lead the national team’s effort to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The Serbian coach had agreed with the Greek Soccer Federation in June.

This is Jovanovic’s second time managing a national team in his career. However, his agreement with the United Arab Emirates in December 2019 ended after a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the UAE team not having played a single match under his guidance.

Last December, he was replaced by Fatih Terim at the helm of Panathinaikos, having led the team to a Greek Cup win in the 2021-2022 season and a second-place finish in the 2022-2023 season.

[AMNA] 

Sports Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
67 hooligans charged with 28 offences
NEWS

67 hooligans charged with 28 offences

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed due to strike
NEWS

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed due to strike

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League
NEWS

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League

FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece
SPORTS

FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens
SPORTS

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president
SPORTS

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president