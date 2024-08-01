SPORTS

Apostolos Christou wins silver medal in men’s 200m backstroke

Greek swimmer Apostolos Christou won the silver medal in the men’s 200m backstroke final on Thursday.

Christou finished in second place with a time of 1:54.82, setting a new national record. He trailed Hungarian swimmer Hubert Kos, who won gold with a time of 1:54.26, and finished ahead of Swiss competitor Roman Mityukov, who clocked 1:54.85.

This marks Greece’s second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal in pool swimming.

On Wednesday, judoka Thodoris Tselidis earned a bronze medal in the men’s -90kg weight class, marking Greece’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

