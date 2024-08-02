Greek rowers shine with two bronze medals at Paris 2024 Olympics

Greece's Dimitra Kontou and Zoi Fitsiou celebrate a bronze medal in the women's lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. [AP]

Zoe Fitsiou and Milena Kontou delivered an outstanding performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, clinching the bronze medal in the women’s lightweight double sculls on Friday. The event, held at Vaires-sur-Marne, saw the Greek duo finish behind Great Britain, who took gold, and Romania, who secured silver.

This achievement marks Fitsiou and Kontou’s debut at the Olympics, contributing to Greece’s medal count and making it the country’s fourth medal in Paris. It also adds to Greece’s legacy in rowing, representing the sixth Olympic rowing medal in the nation’s history.

Earlier in the competition, Petros Gkaidatzis and Antonios Papakonstantinou also won bronze in the men’s lightweight double sculls. The Greek pair finished behind Ireland, who took gold, and Italy, who earned silver.

Greece’s Antonios Papakonstantinou and Petros Gkaidatzis celebrate bronze in the men’s lightweight double sculls rowing final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. [AP]