President congratulates Greek rowers on Paris Olympics medals

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou congratulated Antonis Papakonstantinou, Petros Gaidatzis, Zoi Fitsiou, and Milena Kontou for winning two bronze medals in rowing at the Paris Olympics, calling their achievement a source of national pride.

“Petros and Antonis, along with Zoi and Milena, brought home two bronze medals in rowing at the Paris Olympics. Warm congratulations to all four of our outstanding rowers; you have brought us great joy,” Sakellaropoulou said on the social media platform X.