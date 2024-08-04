Serbia’s 96-85 win over South Sudan puts Greece in the quarterfinals

Greece’s basketball team has reached the quarterfinals at the Olympics as Serbia defeated South Sudan 96-85 Saturday night.

South Sudan, like Greece in Group A and Brazil in Group B, ended third in its group. All three teams had a 1-2 record, but Brazil had a point differential of -7, Greece had -8 and South Sudan -17. Greece wanted Serbia to win by 3 or more points to advance to the quarterfinals, and the Serbs obliged.

South Sudan kept the game close through three quarters, trailing 23-22 after the first quarter, 47-44 at halftime and 72-67 after the third. Early on in the final quarter, a 3-pointer by Marial Shayok cut South Sudan’s deficit to 78-74. But the African team would not score again until 2:25 from the end, allowing Serbia a 13-0 run during their scoring drought.

Sudan did not give up and another Shayok 3-pointer cut the deficit to 92-85 36 seconds from the end. But South Sudan did not score again, to the relief of all Greeks.

Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 30 points and Nikola Jokic added 22. Shayok and Carlik Jones each scored 17 for South Sudan.

Greece will play Group B winners Germany on Tuesday, in Paris.