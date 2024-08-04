Tentoglou advances to Paris Olympics final

Greek long jumper Miltos Tentoglou, the Tokyo 2020 gold medalist, advanced to the final of the Paris Olympics with an 8.32-meter jump. He will compete on Tuesday.

In other events, Greek high jumper Tatiana Gusin and hammer thrower Christos Frantzeskakis will make their Olympic final debuts.

Gusin, who is recovering from previous injuries, will try to improve on her season’s best of 1.94 meters in the high jump. The final also features top athletes such as world record holder Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Australia’s Eleanor Patterson.

Frantzeskakis, who is competing in his second Olympics, hopes to improve on his season’s best hammer throw of 76.86 meters.