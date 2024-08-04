Petrounias wins bronze in the rings

Gymnast Lefteris Petrounias earned a medal for the third straight Olympics in the men’s rings Sunday, a bronze.

Petrounias has also won gold in 2016 and another bronze in 2021.

China’s Liu Yang and Zou Jingyuan won gold and silver, with scores of 15.300 and 15.233, respectively. Petrounias, who told reporters after the event that he aimed for 15.300, ended up scoring 15.100, 6.300 for difficulty and 8.800 for execution. He said he made two avoidable mistakes during his routine.

“I have worked a lot those past three years, since (the) Tokyo (Olympics), because this time there were three years (between Olympics) and not four. In between, there were three European and one World (championships) and a surgery,” Petrounias.

The 33-year-old gymnast, already at an advanced age for his sport, promised that, after a short break, he will start preparing for the 2028 Olympics. He said changes in the event’s rules will make it easier for him.

“I can’t wait to return to Greece and my little kids,” Petrounias said. He and his wife, former gymnast Vassiliki Milloussi, have two daughters, ages 4 and 3.