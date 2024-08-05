SPORTS

Stefanidi, Adamopoulou secure spots in pole vault finals

Stefanidi, Adamopoulou secure spots in pole vault finals
Katerina Stefanidi of Greece in action during Monday’s qualifiers. [Reuters]

Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi qualified for the women’s pole vault final at the Paris Olympics on Monday after clearing 4.55 meters on her second attempt. 

The 34-year-old, who won gold at the Rio Olympics, will be joined in Wednesday’s final by 23-year-old Ariadni Adamopoulou, who cleared 4.40 meters. 

Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, 27, was eliminated after failing to clear 4.20 meters.

Athletes could qualify for the final by meeting the pre-approved entry standard of 4.70 meters. Since fewer than 12 athletes achieved this mark, the next 12 highest-ranked athletes from the qualifiers were included in the final.

Olympics

