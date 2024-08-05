Stefanidi, Adamopoulou secure spots in pole vault finals
Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi qualified for the women’s pole vault final at the Paris Olympics on Monday after clearing 4.55 meters on her second attempt.
The 34-year-old, who won gold at the Rio Olympics, will be joined in Wednesday’s final by 23-year-old Ariadni Adamopoulou, who cleared 4.40 meters.
Eleni-Klaoudia Polak, 27, was eliminated after failing to clear 4.20 meters.
Athletes could qualify for the final by meeting the pre-approved entry standard of 4.70 meters. Since fewer than 12 athletes achieved this mark, the next 12 highest-ranked athletes from the qualifiers were included in the final.