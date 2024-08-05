SPORTS

Men’s water polo team defeats Italy to secure one of two top spots in group A

Men’s water polo team defeats Italy to secure one of two top spots in group A
[InTimeNews]

The men’s national water polo team beat Italy 9-8 in the final game of the first phase of the Olympic tournament in Paris on Monday.

With top performances from Stelios Argyropoulos (4 goals) and Manos Zerdevas (14 saves), the team secured at least second place in Group A. Greece now needs US to beat Croatia, in order to take first place in the group. 

If Greece finish at the top of the group, they will face Serbia in the quarterfinals, while if they take second place, they will play against Hungary.

Sports Water Polo Olympics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek Olympic athlete tests positive for banned substance
NEWS

Greek Olympic athlete tests positive for banned substance

President congratulates Greek rowers on Paris Olympics medals
POLITICS

President congratulates Greek rowers on Paris Olympics medals

Apostolos Christou wins silver medal in men’s 200m backstroke
SPORTS

Apostolos Christou wins silver medal in men’s 200m backstroke

Paris 2024: Ntouskos rows his way into men’s single sculls final
SPORTS

Paris 2024: Ntouskos rows his way into men’s single sculls final

The unseen challenges of competition
SPORTS

The unseen challenges of competition

Greek team parades along Seine during Olympic games opening ceremony
SPORTS

Greek team parades along Seine during Olympic games opening ceremony