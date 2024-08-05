Men’s water polo team defeats Italy to secure one of two top spots in group A

The men’s national water polo team beat Italy 9-8 in the final game of the first phase of the Olympic tournament in Paris on Monday.

With top performances from Stelios Argyropoulos (4 goals) and Manos Zerdevas (14 saves), the team secured at least second place in Group A. Greece now needs US to beat Croatia, in order to take first place in the group.

If Greece finish at the top of the group, they will face Serbia in the quarterfinals, while if they take second place, they will play against Hungary.