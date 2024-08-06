SPORTS

Greek athlete tests positive for doping in Paris, leaves village, team says

[Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Karolos Grohmann

A Greek athlete has tested positive for banned substances at the Paris Games and has been expelled from the athletes’ village, the Greek Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The team had been informed on Monday afternoon by Greece’s anti-doping agency and the athlete, whose name or sport were not announced, was provisionally suspended and moved away from the team.

The Paris Games have seen only a handful of positive tests during competition so far, including that of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and African Games boxing champion Cynthia Ogunsemilore of Nigeria.

Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen tested positive for steroids a day before the start of the Games.

[Reuters]

Olympics

