Germany beat Greece to be first through to basketball semi-finals

Kostas Papanikolaou of Greece in action against Isaac Bonga of Germany. [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Steve Keating

Germany overcame a sleepy start to ease past Greece 76-63 on Tuesday and become the first team through to the semi-finals of the Paris Olympic men’s basketball tournament.

Franz Wagner led Germany with 18 points while Dennis Schroder chipped in with 13 as the World Cup champions improved their record to 4-0.

Two-times NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game high 22 in a losing cause for Greece.

After group play in Lille, the basketball tournament has moved to Paris for the knockout round with four quarter-finals highlighted by a showdown between medal contenders France and Canada followed by the LeBron James-led U.S. taking on Brazil. 

[Reuters]

