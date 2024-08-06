Pole vaulter Ariadne Adamopoulou withdraws from Olympic final

Paul vaulter Ariadne Adamopoulou withdrew from the women’s pole vault final at the Olympics on Tuesday due to injury.

The 24-year-old athlete announced on social media that she would miss the final because of an injury she sustained in the preliminary round.

An MRI she underwent on Tuesday revealed a second-degree strain.

“I am very sad about this development, but I have to put my health first,” Adamopoulou said.

Greece will be represented in the pole vault final by Rio Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi.