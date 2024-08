AEK Athens suffered a shock defeat by FC Noah in Yerevan, Armenia, on Tuesday in the third qualifying ground of Europa Conference League.

Although AEK led with Levi Garcia in the 22nd minute, Noah equalised 10 minutes later. In the second half, AEK conceded a goal directly from a goal kick by Noah’s goalkeeper Cancarevic. In the 8th minute of extra time Noah scored again with Gregorio.

The second leg takes place next Thursday in Athens.