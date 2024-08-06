SPORTS PARIS 2024

Miltiadis Tentoglou wins gold in men’s long jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday. [AP]

Greece’s Miltiadis Tentoglou won the gold medal in the men’s long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, with a jump of 8.48 meters on Tuesday.

Jamaican Wayne Pinnock took silver, and Italy’s Mattia Furlani claimed bronze.

Speaking to the ERT public broadcaster after the event, Tentoglou said, “I am very happy, but I feel I could have achieved even more.”

This is Greece’s first gold medal at Paris 2024 and its seventh overall (1 silver and 5 bronze).

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to social media to congratulate the 26-year-old athlete from Grevena, who also won gold at the Tokyo Games.

“Mythical Miltiadis Tentoglou is on top once again! As the gold Olympic champion in Paris, he is making his own unique history and making us all proud. This is Greece’s first gold medal. Miltiadis, congratulations and thank you!”

Miltiadis Tentoglou competes in the men’s long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, in Saint-Denis, France. [AP]
