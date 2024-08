Stefanidi started by clearing 4.40 meters on her second attempt and then cleared 4.60 and 4.70 meters on her first attempts, showing she could contest for an Olympic medal for the second time after winning gold in Rio eight years ago.

However, the 34-year-old did not succeed in surpassing 4.80 meters in any of her three attempts, thus exiting the final.

The final is ongoing.